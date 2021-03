Barbie

National Barbie Day today....Who thinks of these days...Anyway, this is a reproduction of Enchanted Evening Barbie. I do have an original Barbie from the 60's but it is well played with and probably not worth a dime. But that is what we did back then. I cut her hair and changed her make up... not knowing how much it would be worth now. Doesn't matter anyway as it is the memories that count.