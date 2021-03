San Francisco skyline

Went to Sausalito and had lunch outside at Poggio's. Was so nice to have someone else cook for us....No one was too near us and we had an outdoor heater. The day was sunny but with a chill and not even windy. The city looks a bit hazy but it really was a beautiful springlike day on the waterfront. Andy took this great shot of San Francisco from the Sausalito waterfront.