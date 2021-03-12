Previous
Cactus by madamelucy
Cactus

Not sure what type of cactus this is but thought it looked interesting for today's photo. Andy went and had his second shot in Santa Rosa and this happened to be in the parking area.
12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

Terri

