Dandelion
There was one lone dandelion on our lawn. I took a few pictures but Andy said to do a real close up of it. This is a result of a few crops.
16th March 2021
16th Mar 21
Terri
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again.
Album
2021
Tags
dandelion
,
weeds
,
lawn
