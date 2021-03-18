Previous
Singing in the rain by madamelucy
77 / 365

Singing in the rain

Cold and rainy today. Looks like this little hummingbird was trying to stay warm (all puffed up) and catch a drop of rain.


18th March 2021 18th Mar 21

Terri

