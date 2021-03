Golden Gate Bridge

We decided to take a drive today. This picture is taken from the Tiburon/Belvedere side of Marin County looking towards the Golden Gate Bridge. I wasn't driving but I had to twist my body to try to get a good shot. It did not come out that clear so I decided to make it vintage looking to show how it may have looked when it was completed.



Fact...The Golden Gate Bridge took 4 years to build starting on January 5th, 1933. It was finished on May 27th, 1937.