Previous
Next
House sparrow by madamelucy
83 / 365

House sparrow

These guys are back....Not sure I want them building nests around our house though. They like to nest under the eaves but end up making such a mess below. What to do...
24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

Terri

ace
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again. ...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise