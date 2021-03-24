Sign up
House sparrow
These guys are back....Not sure I want them building nests around our house though. They like to nest under the eaves but end up making such a mess below. What to do...
24th March 2021
24th Mar 21
Terri
@madamelucy
Tags
birds
,
sparrow
