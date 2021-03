Lunch

This little hummingbird found some flowers in our garden for his lunch. I like that they don't just use the feeder but will search for nectar in the garden.

Fact....A hummingbird must consume approximately one-half of its weight in sugar daily, and the average hummingbird feeds five to eight times per hour. In addition to nectar, these birds also eat many small insects and spiders, and may also sip tree sap or juice from broken fruits.