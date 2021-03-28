Sign up
Drake the Duck
A pair of ducks come by this morning. It was a beautiful sunny warm day to be paddling about in the water. His mate was close by but they moved on fast when they realized I had no food for them.
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
Terri
ace
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again. ...
1139
photos
12
followers
16
following
Album
2021
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
28th March 2021 10:04am
Tags
water
duck
mallard
