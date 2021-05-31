Previous
Smile by madamelucy
151 / 365

Smile

Harlow and her Daddy stopped by for a visit today. It was soooo hot! High 90's! But Harlow always has a smile on her face.
31st May 2021

Terri

@madamelucy
