Hummingbird swing by madamelucy
Hummingbird swing

I am probably the only one crazy enough to buy a hummingbird swing. We have two energetic hummingbirds zooming around all the time I thought they might use this (to rest)..... Nope, not so far. So I decided Aria could try it out...😁
Terri

