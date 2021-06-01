Sign up
Hummingbird swing
I am probably the only one crazy enough to buy a hummingbird swing. We have two energetic hummingbirds zooming around all the time I thought they might use this (to rest)..... Nope, not so far. So I decided Aria could try it out...😁
1st June 2021
1st Jun 21
Terri
ace
@madamelucy
Views
3
Album
2021
Camera
Canon EOS 40D
Taken
1st June 2021 5:21pm
Tags
swing
