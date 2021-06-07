Previous
Winds by madamelucy
158 / 365

Winds

It was so windy today. I think it was clocked at over 29mph. Not sure what's going on but it has been very windy here for quite some time. You can make it stop now.
7th June 2021 7th Jun 21

Terri

