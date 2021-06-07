Sign up
158 / 365
Winds
It was so windy today. I think it was clocked at over 29mph. Not sure what's going on but it has been very windy here for quite some time. You can make it stop now.
7th June 2021
7th Jun 21
Terri
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again.
Tags
wind
