Chaos?

Been super busy lately cleaning my house for a party we are having this weekend so I have been neglecting putting pictures up. Today I was cleaning two cabinets in our living room that showcase some Llardros we have. I really like them but they are major dust collectors. Plus I never notice the dust until we have company..... Took this picture with my phone showing the glare from the window from the mirror in the case thus resulting in....chaos....