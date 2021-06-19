Previous
Birthday cheesecake by madamelucy
Birthday cheesecake

Celebrating the big 7-0 for my husband Andy. Had a fun party with family and friends. It was nice to get together with everyone. We finished it off with some cheesecake samplers from a local company called John and Jill's Cheesecakes. Delicious!
Terri

