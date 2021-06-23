Sign up
165 / 365
Mums the word...
This flower is from an arrangement we have had for awhile. Still looks fresh as day one.
23rd June 2021
23rd Jun 21
1
1
Terri
ace
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again. ...
1219
photos
17
followers
18
following
45% complete
Tags
flowers
jackie edwards
ace
really stunning. the green and white so pristine and very fresh looking!
June 24th, 2021
