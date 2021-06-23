Previous
Mums the word... by madamelucy
165 / 365

Mums the word...

This flower is from an arrangement we have had for awhile. Still looks fresh as day one.
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Terri

Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
really stunning. the green and white so pristine and very fresh looking!
June 24th, 2021  
