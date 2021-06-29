Previous
Pencils by madamelucy
169 / 365

Pencils

We brought out the colored pencils for some coloring book activity today.
29th June 2021 29th Jun 21

Terri

ace
@madamelucy
@madamelucy
MarkandLinda ace
So fun and colorful and love the quote you have with it.
June 30th, 2021  
