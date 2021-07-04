Previous
Next
Happy 4th! by madamelucy
176 / 365

Happy 4th!

Happy 4th of July! Every year the county where we live put up signs that fireworks are illegal. Every year those signs are disregarded in certain areas. And so in our neighborhood we get some great fireworks.
4th July 2021 4th Jul 21

Terri

ace
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again. ...
48% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise