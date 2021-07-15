Previous
Bubbles and more bubbles by madamelucy
183 / 365

Bubbles and more bubbles

Used a stock background photo with some bubbles that we were blowing using giant bubble wands. Added Harlow and Aria inside the bubbles to make it look like they are floating along.
15th July 2021

Terri

ace
madamelucy
