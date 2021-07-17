Previous
Paperbark Maple Tree
Paperbark Maple Tree

Made a quick run to Safeway to grab a few items and a snack. I parked right in front of this very interesting tree. Took a few pictures with my phone in between bites of my impromptu snack attack. I had to google it to see what it was.
Terri

