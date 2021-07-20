Sign up
187 / 365
Space
In honor of Jeff Bezos flight into space my Amazon package came the same day with these "Airspace" pillow packagings inside. Hmmm. I have never seen these with this writing on it. What's next for Mr. Bezos....
20th July 2021
20th Jul 21
Tags
space
