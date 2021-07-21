Sign up
188 / 365
Petunia
This is a petunia from my garden. It really wasn't very exciting so I started playing around with some editing software from Befunky. I ended up with this "impressionist" look that reminded be of Vincent van Gogh.
21st July 2021
21st Jul 21
0
0
Terri
ace
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again. ...
Tags
flower
