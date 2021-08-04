Day drive

I have to say....California is amazing. Today, very good friends of ours suggested this day drive to Korbel winery and then on to Fort Ross which is on the coast just north of Jenner, CA. Korbel Winery is nestled among these amazing redwoods. Besides the scenery, the food (deli) and champagne were great! Then a scenic drive through the Russian river onto Fort Ross which was a Russian settlement started around 1812. I learned a bit more about California's amazing history. On the way back we saw so many pelicans along the waterfront where the river meets the ocean. In that picture there are also many sea lions enjoying the sea air. It was a great day overall. Thanks Mark and Linda!