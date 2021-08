Wishkeeper Jar

We got this Wish Jar made by Mathew Lovein many years ago when we were in Hawaii. The top part comes off. There is a string attached to it that fits inside the jar. You tie your written wish to the string and insert it back into the jar. Hopefully your wish comes true. The insert is a close up of the seal which represents good fortune and abundance. It is one of our favorite souvenirs of our trip to Hawaii.