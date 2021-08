the lies we tell ourselves

Had fun putting together this album cover. Kohtla is a city and municipality in north eastern Estonia founded in 1924. The quote is by Laura Moncur "There is nothing like the razor sharp tongue of a good friend to cut through the lies we tell ourselves."

The picture is Laughing Sal which I took on our trip to The Santa Cruz Boardwalk. The bust of Beethoven sits on our piano. The number one hit took the world by storm only in my imagination. And what a hit it was but I would be lyin to ya. 😁