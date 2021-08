Red moon on the rise

Went outside tonight and was surprised to see the moon looking so red. Plus my car had a light layer of ash. I'm sure it is the wind shifts that bring in smoke from the fires (mainly the Dixie fire in Butte, Plumas and Lasson County which is only 35% contained) that are still burning here in California. It's about 150 miles away from us. Kind of scary and it seems to be something that is happening every year. Took this with my phone.