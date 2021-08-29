Sign up
213 / 365
Reflection
These beautiful birds are always passing through. I had my camera on something else when this one flew right by. I like how his reflection showed on the water.
29th August 2021
29th Aug 21
1
1
Terri
ace
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again.
1268
photos
17
followers
17
following
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
207
208
209
210
375
211
212
213
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2021
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
29th August 2021 9:02am
Tags
water
,
egret
jackie edwards
ace
they are a very majestic bird I think. the reflection is nice!
August 30th, 2021
