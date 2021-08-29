Previous
Next
Reflection by madamelucy
213 / 365

Reflection

These beautiful birds are always passing through. I had my camera on something else when this one flew right by. I like how his reflection showed on the water.
29th August 2021 29th Aug 21

Terri

ace
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again. ...
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
they are a very majestic bird I think. the reflection is nice!
August 30th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise