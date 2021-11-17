Previous
Just resting by madamelucy
267 / 365

Just resting

This little guy was waiting for me to put back up his feeder which I had just filled up. He let me take his picture without to much fuss.
17th November 2021 17th Nov 21

Terri

@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again.
jackie edwards ace
nice that you have built up such trust that you can get such a good close-up! your quote struck me today especially...
November 18th, 2021  
