Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
267 / 365
Just resting
This little guy was waiting for me to put back up his feeder which I had just filled up. He let me take his picture without to much fuss.
17th November 2021
17th Nov 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Terri
ace
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again. ...
1323
photos
19
followers
19
following
73% complete
View this month »
260
261
262
263
264
265
266
267
Latest from all albums
261
262
263
264
376
265
266
267
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
2021
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T3i
Taken
17th November 2021 12:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hummingbirds
jackie edwards
ace
nice that you have built up such trust that you can get such a good close-up! your quote struck me today especially...
November 18th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close