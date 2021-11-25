Previous
Happy Thanksgiving by madamelucy
Happy Thanksgiving

Thankful for family, friends and 365! We had to postpone Thanksgiving by a day because my son ended up not feeling well. So we will be celebrating tomorrow instead. Happy Thanksgiving to all.
