Treats

My sister sent this yummy selection out of the blue. She actually got covid recently (she is recovering but it has not been fun. She was vaccinated and boostered.) I sent a few rapid covid tests that got there quickly for her to have (she is in Pennsylvania, and I am in California) since she couldn't find any at the time. So she sends me this wonderful treat box. The cookies were so good! Cherry almond, maybe? Yummy!