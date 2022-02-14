Sign up
17 / 365
Do I need to say more....
Happy Valentine's Day everyone! You can never go wrong with a Hershey's Kiss!
14th February 2022
14th Feb 22
Terri
ace
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again.
Tags
day
,
chocolate
,
valentine's
,
sixws-127
,
bld-9
*lynn
ace
great idea for Valentine's Day
February 15th, 2022
