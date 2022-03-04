Previous
Mission San Miguel Arcangel by madamelucy
Mission San Miguel Arcangel

On our way back home from Pismo Beach we stopped at this Mission. It is a beautiful piece of California history. My goal is to visit all 21 missions. So far I have been to 9 of them. Still working on it.
