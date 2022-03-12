Previous
My next car is a horse! by madamelucy
25 / 365

My next car is a horse!

Took this picture today near San Francisco, Ca. I saw an edit like this online and decided to use it on my photo. Luckily, I don't drive a lot and fill up maybe once a month...but still......
12th March 2022 12th Mar 22

katy ace
I have been wonderiing what your prices were like there! Cute way to express the disbelief! FAV
March 13th, 2022  
