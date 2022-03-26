Decisions, decisions....

We are having our house painted. The back of the house gets the northern exposure so it ends up looking very shabby. You can't see it from here but the trim area gets black and very dirty looking. Also we have some dry rot that needed fixed. Not to mention we have bats roosting inside the eaves and birds building nests under the eaves. Skunks and raccoons are also known to visit us......Anyway, Batman is coming on Monday to put up nets so bats fly out and can't get back in. Then they seal it up. Then painters can also seal, prime and paint. Picking a paint color was not easy. I wanted a blue grey and there were many choices. We settled on the darker one and hope it works out....🤪