Rainy days and Mondays....

Well, what are the chances of it raining here in California and us having our house painted....Uh pretty big. Did not see that coming when we decided to go ahead with it. This is our lawn area where we are keeping all the stuff away from the house.Luckily it will be ending today and dry the rest of the week. So this rainy day and Monday did get me down a bit. Thought this song by the Carpenters was appropriate. What a beautiful and pure voice Karen Carpenter had.