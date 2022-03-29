Those eyes....

This one is a hard one for me. Believe it or not at one point we had 7 cats in our house due to circumstances beyond our control. (plus, we couldn't say no.) We are down to one now (Tiger) Each one of the 6 cats above were special and unique in their own way. They were all rescue cats and went on to live long lives. They all passed within 4 years of each other with the last being just a little over 2 years ago. That was very hard.... Gone but not forgotten. (These 6 (for me) happened to be the perfect number for the collage animal challenge.)