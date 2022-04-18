Previous
Next
Alstroemeria by madamelucy
39 / 365

Alstroemeria

These are from our garden. I cut a few stems for our Easter table. We planted these two years ago and they have been going strong ever since. I gave this a watercolor effect using Befunky.
18th April 2022 18th Apr 22

Terri

ace
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again. ...
10% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
How nice you can grow them! So long lasting in a vase. You've given them such vibrancy. Very striking photo!
April 19th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise