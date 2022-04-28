Sign up
42 / 365
Shine on
These hummingbirds come and go all day. As the sun is getting ready to set it illuminates them, so they are outlined by the light. Very hard to catch them just right without them being a blur.
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
Terri
ace
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again. ...
View this month
Photo Details
Album
2022
Camera
Canon EOS 40D
Taken
28th April 2022 5:37pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
hummingbirds
