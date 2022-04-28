Previous
Next
Shine on by madamelucy
42 / 365

Shine on

These hummingbirds come and go all day. As the sun is getting ready to set it illuminates them, so they are outlined by the light. Very hard to catch them just right without them being a blur.
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Terri

ace
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again. ...
11% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise