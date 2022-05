Birthday

Celebrating my ???? birthday with family. Great day! I told my son to put whatever candles we had on my cake. Love it! Wish I were 20 again....Well, actually 30 was pretty good and then so was 40 and......Also, our nephew was in town who lives in Japan. He brought be some special Japanese tea for my birthday. I put it in a beautiful tea cup that had been my mother's that she had from Japan!! Very special.