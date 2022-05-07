Previous
Next
Day trip by madamelucy
45 / 365

Day trip

I visited the Marine Mammal Center and the Marin Headlands today with friends of mine. Located just north of San Francisco in Marin county. Amazing views of the Golden Gate Bridge! Perfect weather today. The Marine Mammal Center had it's grand reopening today. It is a private, non-profit U.S. organization that was established in 1975 for the purpose of rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing marine mammals who are injured, ill or abandoned. As of today they had over 100 elephant seal pups there. Learned a lot of fascinating information about the organization. The one in the collage (not real) gives you an idea of the size of these mammals. Huge! Thanks Mark and Linda for a great day!
7th May 2022 7th May 22

Terri

ace
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again. ...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise