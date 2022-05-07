Day trip

I visited the Marine Mammal Center and the Marin Headlands today with friends of mine. Located just north of San Francisco in Marin county. Amazing views of the Golden Gate Bridge! Perfect weather today. The Marine Mammal Center had it's grand reopening today. It is a private, non-profit U.S. organization that was established in 1975 for the purpose of rescuing, rehabilitating and releasing marine mammals who are injured, ill or abandoned. As of today they had over 100 elephant seal pups there. Learned a lot of fascinating information about the organization. The one in the collage (not real) gives you an idea of the size of these mammals. Huge! Thanks Mark and Linda for a great day!