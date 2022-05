On the road again

Took a road trip with good friends to Little River/Mendocino and Ft Bragg. It is about a 3-hour drive from our house. Half of the drive is freeway driving....the other half is very winding roads with some of that through gorgeous redwood groves. We had beautiful sunny weather the whole time with low to mid 60's while back at our place it was high 90's! Glad we missed that!