Mendocino take 2 by madamelucy
52 / 365

Mendocino take 2

Another beautiful day here in Mendocino. We went to Russian Gulch State Park and then on to the Pt. Cabrillo Lighthouse Station. Such beautiful scenery. The stained glass is from our cabin that we stayed in. The morning sun really lit it up.
22nd May 2022 22nd May 22

Terri

