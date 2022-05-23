Heritage House

This is the main building for the Heritage House which has the lobby, restaurant and bar area. I think you can rent some rooms in the building too. But for the most part there are cabins scattered all along the grounds situated so that you can enjoy the beautiful ocean views. Back in 1978 the movie "Same Time Next Year" was filmed here which they had playing continually in the rooms whenever you turned the tv on. Finally we decided to watch it to see how the place looked compared to then. Was disappointed in the quality of the film as it was very dark. Also, I didn't remember the movie being so hokey....