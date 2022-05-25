Previous
Always take the scenic route by madamelucy
55 / 365

Always take the scenic route

We took the "Skunk Train" in Ft Bragg through some beautiful redwood forests.

More info here if interested.
https://www.skunktrain.com


Terri

ace
@madamelucy
Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
it looks very scenic. train rides are so fun!
May 31st, 2022  
