Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
56 / 365
Purple Iris
These are from the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens. Such a beautiful display of flowers and trees. If you are ever in the area, it is a must see.... The rhododendrons were in bloom, but these irises caught my eye.
26th May 2022
26th May 22
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Terri
ace
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again. ...
1405
photos
17
followers
18
following
15% complete
View this month »
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
2022
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iris
jackie edwards
ace
The purple irises are delightful! Don't you think it's gorgeous against the green. We were running on the same wavelength today as you can see in my photo today🙃
June 1st, 2022
Terri
ace
@jackies365
Yes, I did see your photo. How funny, because I had the whole botanical garden to choose from and I chose these. Again, sending good thoughts and prayers.
June 1st, 2022
jackie edwards
ace
@madamelucy
thanks. photography helps a bit.
June 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close