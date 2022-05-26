Previous
Next
Purple Iris by madamelucy
56 / 365

Purple Iris

These are from the Mendocino Coast Botanical Gardens. Such a beautiful display of flowers and trees. If you are ever in the area, it is a must see.... The rhododendrons were in bloom, but these irises caught my eye.
26th May 2022 26th May 22

Terri

ace
@madamelucy
Been on this site off and on since 2011. Haven't been on in a while but thought I would try it again. ...
15% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

jackie edwards ace
The purple irises are delightful! Don't you think it's gorgeous against the green. We were running on the same wavelength today as you can see in my photo today🙃
June 1st, 2022  
Terri ace
@jackies365 Yes, I did see your photo. How funny, because I had the whole botanical garden to choose from and I chose these. Again, sending good thoughts and prayers.
June 1st, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
@madamelucy thanks. photography helps a bit.
June 1st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise