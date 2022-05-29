Greek Festival

We went to our local Greek Church with our daughter and granddaughter which was hosting a Greek Festival this Memorial weekend. This church is probably only 4 miles from our house. It is set up on a hill and you can almost imagine you are in Greece. My husband is of Greek nationality, and I have made many of these Greek dishes that they had available here today. Pastitsio, rice pilaf, souvlakia, avgolemono, fasolakia (green beans), Greek salad and tiropitos are shown in the picture. My husband and I did share the food.......😁