Pre K Graduation by madamelucy
Pre K Graduation

Busy few days. Harlow graduated Pre k on this date. They were super cute singing fun songs about being kind and moving on. She will be on her way to Kindergarten in August. Same school her dad and Aria went to.
9th June 2022 9th Jun 22

jackie edwards ace
Love these little celebrations because the kids have so much fun. look at that smile!
June 11th, 2022  
