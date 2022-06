Harlow was with us all day so to keep busy we made some brownies. Gramma was not paying attention and added way too much flour to the recipe but saved the day with another egg and some more vanilla....🤪🤪 (I actually had only put in 3 eggs because my husband had bought extra large eggs and by extra large eggs I mean they were ginormous!) They actually came out pretty good...Probably 1000 calories each but hey....It's all in the fun of making them.Recipe here. I did cut back on the sugar....