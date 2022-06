I just filled up my car for $100.00!!!! That's One Hundred Dollars! I have a small 4 door sedan but with a fairly large tank. It is supposed to take premium but I went with the "plus" at only $6.859 a gallon. Again, $100.00. Never in my life have I paid that to fill up my car....🤪😮😕 These are California prices. What is it by you?.....And I said "Hey, yeah, yeah, Hey, yeah, yeah, I said hey What's going on?"'Thought this song was somewhat appropriate.....