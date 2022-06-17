Previous
Beringer Winery by madamelucy
67 / 365

Beringer Winery

Visited beautiful Napa Valley today showing our nephew and his girlfriend around. We stopped at the Beringer Winery for a wine tasting and walking tour of the estate. Perfect day all around.
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

Terri

@madamelucy
jackie edwards ace
What a lovely place to spend the day! Great photo of the property...very inviting!
June 18th, 2022  
