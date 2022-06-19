Previous
Double Delight! by madamelucy
Double Delight!

Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there. Today happened to be my husband's birthday besides Father's Day! Had a fun day with family.

19th June 2022 19th Jun 22

Terri

@madamelucy
bkb in the city
Great collage. What a great day of celebration
June 20th, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
Oh fun! Wishing him a very Happy Birthday!
June 20th, 2022  
